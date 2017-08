TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into a southeast Topeka home.

The incident was reported just after 1:00 p.m. in the 400 block of SE 37th Street, a few blocks east of Kansas Ave.

Topeka Police said a woman driving the SUV dropped her cigarette which caused her to take her eyes off the road and drive into the house.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports there were several people inside the home at the time of the crash.

Aftermath of a car going into a house near Kansas and SE 37th in Topeka. #ksntbreakingnews pic.twitter.com/LSQNmG7nPy — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) August 2, 2017