10-year-old offers to mow White House lawn for free

WASHINGTON (CNN) – There’s a young boy in northern Virginia who is looking for a job mowing the White House lawn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened her portion of Wednesday’s press briefing by reading a letter from Frank.

He’s a 10-year-old boy from Falls Church who wrote to President Donald Trump, asking if he could offer his lawn mowing services to the White House at no charge.

The young entrepreneur told the president that he recently started a lawn-mowing business for his neighbors and wanted to show America what children like him are ready for.

Sanders said she spoke with Trump, who wanted to tell Frank that he’s “doing a great job.”

He’s also been invited to the White House to see how they landscape the grounds, and he’ll even get a chance to cut some grass in the rose garden.