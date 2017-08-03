Adopt-A-Pet: August 3, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s almost the end of the work week, and that means it’s time for my weekly segment, Adopt-A-Pet! Let’s kick things off with a pair of pooches! First up is Barkley, the handsome one-year-old lab mix. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he’s an absolute sweetie. Since he’s so young, he would do best with an active family that can take him on lots of walks and play endless games of ball with him. But, if you really want to win Barkley over – just get him a soft squeaky toy!

Next up is Gina, the six-year-old white and tan pitbull mix! She may be a little bit older, but she still has plenty of pep in her step. Gina is a very sweet girl, who has been waiting for her new forever home for almost a month now!

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), adds, “Barkley and Gina came in around the same time on July 6th, so they’ve been here for awhile. Barkley is a laid back boy, but he’s kind of shy. Gina’s more outgoing, so if you want to take them to training classes, that’d be really great.”

And if you are interested in those training classes, HHHS does offer them on location. The enrollment period is just getting started, so feel free to contact them for more information.

Finally this week, I want you all to meet Lindsay, the beautiful one-year-old domestic long-haired cat. Since she’s pretty fluffy – you will need to brush her regularly. Lindsay gets along well with other cats. She would probably do well in a home with children too, because she does enjoy being held…a lot.

Just a reminder that the nation-wide ‘Clear The Shelters’ event is only a couple weeks away. On Saturday, August 19th – cat adoption fees will only be $10 and dog fees will be a mere $50. As always, all of these animals we featured this week are up for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert