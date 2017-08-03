Another cold front, heavy weekend rain looms

We’re tracking some unsettled weather heading into the upcoming weekend…and the rain chances start today. Our northwest counties picked up some impressive rainfall totals shortly after midnight (a couple inches in some spots between Cloud and Republic Counties). Today’s storm system is the cold front we’ve been tracking for the majority of this week – as it moved into the Great Plains. Temps flirted with 90° yesterday afternoon, but we’ll be lucky to touch 85° later today. The real cool-down will have to wait one more day, though. Friday remains our ‘pick of the week’ – and it’s not even close. Who’s ready for overnight temps in the 40s and 50s (yes, you read that correctly) and daytime temps in the 60s and 70s? No, it’s not October – it’s early August. But, tomorrow’s forecast is certainly a preview of fall – about two months early.

The longer range computer models are all over the place when it comes to the weekend rain chances. But there’s some interesting details we can glean from the overall trends the past few days. First off, this weekend is going to be wet. It’s just a matter of when the rain will fall. Latest timing (which could easily change over the next few days) has the heavy rain falling between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Some spots in our neck of the woods could pick-up 2+ inches of rain, especially if some of the stronger storms train over the same areas – as the rounds of rain move through. In other words, start thinking about ‘Plan B’ if you have any outdoor obligations this weekend. As the forecast stands right now, the second-half of Saturday looks wet…really wet. And so does Sunday morning. We’ll continue to keep our eyes on the sky and monitor the models for any changes to the weekend forecast…in the coming hours (and days). We suspect there could still be some ‘wiggle room’ both in terms of timing and rainfall amounts. Stay tuned.

How will all of these rain chances affect the overall temperature forecast over the next week? Well, you probably don’t need a meteorology degree to figure it out. The next 7-10 days look profoundly ‘cool’ given early August standards. The consistent rain chances are a big part of that. It’s hard to warm-up when storm system after storm system moves through. And our recent ‘storms’ have been from major cold fronts. Even after we dry things out from the weekend rains, we’re looking at lows in the 50s/60s and highs in the 80s…early next week (despite lots of sunshine). Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90° and we only average just over 4 inches of rain for the entire month of August. To add insult to injury, we’re already tracking more chances for rain by this time next week.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert