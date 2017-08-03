County commission hears proposal to raise tobacco buying age

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Twenty-one, it’s the age you can buy alcohol but in Shawnee County it could soon be the required age to buy tobacco products too.

It’s something that has been happening more and more across the nation, including some local towns and even three states. But now Shawnee County could be the next to impose restrictions but this wouldn’t be for all of the county cities like Topeka, Rossville, and Silver Lake would be excluded, and it’s just for buying tobacco, so people above the age of eighteen would still be able to possess it.

“It’s like a temptation, oh they don’t want me to do it, I’m going to do it anyway, it don’t make no sense,” said Northside Smokes’ Sharina Mitchell. “Like why is it okay for me to have it, if I can’t purchase it.”

“People don’t make that trip to other states, same thing with other counties, people don’t make those trips, like I said, our goal is to start from here and to move with the other jurisdictions,” said Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department.

The county commission will discuss this matter in further detail at next Thursday’s meeting and will decide if they will vote on the matter. If passed the resolution would go into effect in September.

The proposal is for selling only. Possession by people less than 21 but over 18 would not change. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 3, 2017

Shawnee County Health Dept. personnel presenting reasons why age should be raised. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 3, 2017

Commission now hearing proposal to raise tobacco buying age to 21 in unincorporated Shawnee County. Not in city limits. pic.twitter.com/5WcNeUmQBP — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 3, 2017