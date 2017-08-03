Dozens of abused animals rescued from local home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s an influx of animals at the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan, after authorities found more than 60 abused dogs and cats at a home in the city of Riley.

Officers were notified Monday that the animals weren’t being properly cared for. Animals were being dropped off at the animal shelter Thursday.

The shelter at 605 Levee Dr. said more than 100 animals had been brought in so far this week, including the abused animals. They’re asking for people to donate old linens as they work to care for so many animals.