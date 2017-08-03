Former NASCAR team owner Harry Scott Jr. dies at 51

His family says in statement he died Wednesday but details were not disclosed. The family on Thursday described him as a “loving family man and successful business owner.”

Scott owned HScott Motorsports, which ran teams in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series from 2013 until last season.

Clint Bowyer and Michael Annett had full-time rides with HSM in 2016. The team said in December it wouldn’t compete in the Cup series because of a lack of sponsors. Bowyer replaced Tony Stewart at Stewart-Haas Racing this season.

Funeral arrangements were not announced.