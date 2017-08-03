Former Topeka mayoral candidate says he received death threats during campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Topeka mayoral candidate said he received death threats during the campaign.

Chris Schultz, a Topeka business owner, who is openly gay, posted on his Facebook page Wednesday, “In the interest of transparency, we still have a lot of work to do.”

He went on to say that during the campaign he chose to keep the death threats to himself.

Schultz told the Topeka Capital-Journal on Wednesday that the threats he suspects were related to his sexual orientation were “kind of traumatizing.”

“Trying to convince myself that they were just a hoax meant to tear down my spirit… You can’t imagine what it feels like to see the image of someone’s gun and then be told to take cover… until it happens to you.”

Schultz is a partner in downtown Topeka restaurants Field of Greens and The Break Room, is a longtime community volunteer and Topeka promoter.

During his campaign Schultz said his focus was on responsible road repair, public safety, and more opportunities for working families.

Michelle De La Isla and Spencer Duncan won the Primary Election Tuesday, according to unofficial results. They will both move on to the General Election that will take place on November 7, 2017.

De La Isla callsthe threats “horrendous” and said she’s “very sorry to hear Chris experienced that.” She called Schultz “a great person” who “ran a wonderful campaign.”

Schultz came in third with the most votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story