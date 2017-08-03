K-State band students talk about viral video

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have seen this video floating around social media. It shows members of the K-State marching band playing “Wabash Cannonball” by the side of the road while waiting for a tow truck.

They were heading to help out with Garden City High School’s band camp.

About an hour away from their destination, they found themselves in trouble.

“All of a sudden…POOF! The tire kind of blows and we manage to veer off and safely land tilted on the shoulder,” said Kodi Shouse, who plays the clarinet.

They tried changing the tire but the jack broke, so they were stuck and had to wait for help. Being band kids, they knew the perfect way to kill time.

“I grabbed my trombone to practice and Dakota grabbed his trumpet,” said Wesley Crow, “so we played for a little while, and then got in the bed of the truck and Wabash happened.”

It’s a song that ESPN named the best pre-game tradition in the Big 12 and it means a lot to K-State students.

“Nichols Hall, where all the musical instruments and music was stored burned down and the Wabash Cannonball was the only thing that really survived that fire,” explained Greg Bagley, who plays the snare drum.

They uploaded the video thinking their K-State friends who get a kick out of it.

“All of a sudden,” said trumpet player Dakota Cavanaugh, “we checked an hour or two later from when it was posted and there were thousands of views, and we were all just kind of in shock.”

It’s now been seen more than 140,000 times.

“We’re just all kind of in disbelief,” said Trace Woods, the percussionist who uploaded the video, “We did it just for fun, just for a few laughs, and then people started sharing it all over the place.”

They now get to share their school pride with a much larger audience.

“People really love our school and love the song,” said Matt Hitershew, who plays the clarinet, “so it kind of shows the power of the way this stuff can spread. It’s been a lot of fun seeing it get so big.”

Woods graduated from Garden City High School, so the six young men are all glad they were able to make it to help teach younger students.