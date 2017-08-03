Manhattan pool closes again after new problem

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A water main break and short staff have caused a local pool to close temporarily.

The City of Manhattan reports the Northview Pool, located at 510 Griffith Street, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break in the area.

The city said that the pool will also remain closed through the weekend due to low staffing.

The same pool was closed on July 12 after a chlorine exposure incident sent 10 lifeguards to the hospital. Manhattan Parks and Recreations said the lifeguards jumped into the pool during a “heat break.” This is when the public is required to get out of the pool and lifeguards are allowed to get in to cool down. The chlorine appeared to be released at the same time. No one in the public was affected.

A spokesperson with Manhattan Parks and Recreation said the chlorine release came from an equipment malfunction caused by a lightning strike earlier this month.