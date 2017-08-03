Memorial services for Topeka doctor killed in plane crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial services will take place this Friday for a Topeka doctor who was killed in a plane crash this week.

Dr. William “Bill” Leeds, 61, a pulmonary specialist in Topeka, died Monday night in a plane crash near Billard Airport. James Bergman, 55, of Leawood, was also killed in the crash.

Memorial services for Leeds will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Temple Beth Sholom, located at 4200 SW Munson, in Topeka. Inurnment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

According to his obituary, Leeds was born on October 17, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Florida State University and went on to attend Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. He founded Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in 1999.

His family says he “Enjoyed flying, fishing with his wife and brother, spending time with the family pets, and damaging his home with tools, which he had no earthly idea how to use.”

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 SW Munson, Topeka, KS 66604 or Safe Harbor Prison Dogs, P.O. Box 536, Bonner Springs, KS 66012.