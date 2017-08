TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A collision between a motorcycle and a car has left one person seriously injured and traffic backed-up, along I-70 east.

The collision happened around 9:20 p.m., on I-70 east, near McVicar. Police say the motorscyle was headed east on I-70 when it collided with the car.

As of 10:00 p.m., police say the right lane of I-70 east, near McVicar, will be closed for a while.