NAACP issues Missouri travel advisory

(KSHB) – The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for minorities traveling to Missouri and warned of a danger that their civil rights won’t be respected.

The group adopted the measure during a national gathering this week.

The NAACP said the advisory was put in place after a number of developments in Missouri.

The group pointed to Governor Eric Greitens signing Senate Bill 43 into law weeks ago.

The bill makes it tougher for fired employees to file discrimination lawsuits.

Once the law goes into effect, fired employees must prove discrimination was the main reason for their firing, not just a contributing factor.

Opponents have worried about the law’s potential impact.

“The bill would allow discrimination to run rampant in the workplace. We’ve actually rolled back protections for our most vulnerable citizens,” explained State Rep. Brandon Ellington. “People should be concerned that we have a national organization that is painting Missouri as a racist state.”

Ellington said Senate Bill 43 could lead to more harm than good in discrimination cases.