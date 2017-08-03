Panhandlers raising concerns in one local city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Panhandlers are raising concerns for some people in the capital city.

If you’ve driven along Wanamaker recently, you may have seen panhandlers in the parking lot near Walmart.

Barry Feaker, Executive Director of Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries said there has been some criminal activity with the panhandlers in the recent past. In some cases, he said they’ve been known to carry knives.

While our first instinct may be to help, he said he cautions people on how to do it safely.

“Go ahead and continue to be compassionate, but don’t always just hand out the money out the window. Don’t always just approach someone. Actually, we don’t encourage people to ever approach somebody who’d panhandling because you don’t know what that back story is,” said Feaker.

Feaker said the Topeka Rescue Mission is having a meeting with city leaders later this month. He said they’ll be talking about both panhandlers and the homeless population during that meeting.

“We’re going to look at what do we have, what needs to be improved and what needs to be invented in this whole process,” Feaker said.

If you see a panhandler or a homeless person in Topeka, the Topeka Rescue Mission wants to help. You can contact their “Street Reach & Restore Hope” hotline by calling 785-230-8287.