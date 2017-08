WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police are trying to determine who placed a hidden camera at a movie theater in west Wichita.

Police officer Paul Cruz says an employee of the Palace Theatre reported finding the camera late Saturday.

Cruz says the camera had footage from one of the theater’s bathrooms. At least one victim, a minor, has been identified.

Police have identified a potential suspect but have made no arrests.

Further information was not released.