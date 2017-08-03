Rotary clubs fund Ecuador fish market

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An earthquake that devastated Ecuador more than a year ago has Northeast Kansans chipping-in to help.

During their weekly meeting Thursday, members of the Downtown Topeka Rotary Club learned about the project a Rotary in Lawrence is working on.

The Lawrence Rotary is working to build a fish market in Ecuador. Their Service Committee Co-Chair, Hernan Nieto, said it will help an Ecuadorian community recover from the quake’s devastating effects.

“If you don’t have the right resources, you will struggle to make ends meet,” Nieto said. “And so we’re trying to help them in any way we can to ensure that they have something that will benefit not only the fishermen, but also their families.”

The market will be a place for local fishermen to process and sell the fish they catch. Nieto said they plan to open the fish market sometime next year.