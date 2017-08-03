Sessions, intelligence officials to announce leak crackdown

Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Columbus, Ohio. Sessions moved Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, to again punish so-called sanctuary cities, this time threatening to deny federal crime-fighting resources to four cities beset by violence if they don’t step up efforts to help detain and deport people living in the country illegally. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal law enforcement and intelligence officials are holding a news conference this week to discuss leaks of classified material.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, are discussing the issue on Friday at a Justice Department news conference.

They’ll be joined by Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, and William Evanina, the government’s top counterintelligence executive.

President Donald Trump complained on Twitter last week that Sessions was “weak” when it comes to cracking down on leaks of classified information.

The news conference is being held amid a series of news stories about Trump and his campaign that appear to be based on disclosures of classified information.

