Some of downtown Topeka streets closed for gas line repair work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka reports SW 2nd between Kansas Avenue and the alley to the west of Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka will be closed for one week for gas line repair work.

As of Thursday, Kansas Gas Service has closed SW 2nd between Kansas and Jackson to thru traffic to allow a gas line repair to be completed.

The city says this section will be a complete closure for one week and after that may have intermittent closures as needed for leak testing, and any pavement repairs needed.

 

