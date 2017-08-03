Wanamaker road construction is causing businesses to lose sales

Related Coverage Construction on 21st and Wanamaker has been delayed because of a utility pole

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Road construction is causing major headaches for drivers and some businesses in Topeka. It’s all centered around the intersection of 21st and Wanamaker.

If you’ve been wondering why there’s been no progress around that area lately, it’s because Cox Communications hasn’t removed their utility pole. The city said Cox has known about the project for over a year and it’s responsibilities with that.

Drivers in Topeka are frustrated with the construction at this intersection and are avoiding the area.

“It makes it really tough to go anywhere here on Wanamaker, you’ve got to take detours and find a new way,” Michele Smith said.

Morgan Weece is from Topeka and said it’s frustrating because all the entrances to the businesses have been closed.

“So then you have to route all the way around and it takes twice as long, and it’s taking forever,” Weece said.

However, drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain of the construction because businesses in the area are feeling it too.

“We have seen a decrease in our sales because of this and were hoping it gets done soon,” manager of Cato clothing store, Linda Anderson said.

Businesses in the area said that almost every time customers come in to their stores they comment on the construction.

“Some of them have said they have been almost ready to turn back and not even come in,” Anderson said.

Businesses in the area said all are suffering, some worse than others.

Diamonds by Design is having a sale because of the construction.

“We want our customers to know how much we appreciate them for making the extra effort to get into our parking lot and come into our store,” manager Jessica Abbott said.

Businesses in the area said the most frustrating part is the entrances changing daily to get in the parking lots.

“You have to turn a certain way and then another day you come here and its all designed all a different way,” Anderson said.

The city said with the delay in construction it will probably push back the timeline for completion.

KSNT News contacted Cox Communication to find out why the pole has not been removed yet. They replied saying, ““We are aware of the construction projects, as there are several across the city. We have crews scheduled to complete the project early next week.”