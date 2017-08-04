AMBER ALERT: Authorities looking for 2-year-old taken from KCK home

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are currently looking for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly taken from his home just before 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office tells the KBI that Jace Bryant was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm to force compliance and the girlfriend allegedly used mace during the incident.

Authorities say the violent actions at the scene of the incident indicate that Jace is in imminent danger.

The suspect was last seen leaving the 1700 block of South 35th Street in Kansas City, Kansas and heading south in a white Dodge Charger. The vehicle has damage on the rear of the driver’s side.

Jace is described as having short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

The suspect, Joshua Andrew Brunt, 25, is described as standing 6’1” and wearing long braids in a ponytail, with slender build. He was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top, and green basketball shorts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s