AMBER ALERT: Authorities looking for 2-year-old taken from KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are currently looking for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly taken from his home just before 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office tells the KBI that Jace Bryant was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father. The father allegedly used a firearm to force compliance and the girlfriend allegedly used mace during the incident.

Authorities say the violent actions at the scene of the incident indicate that Jace is in imminent danger.

The suspect was last seen leaving the 1700 block of South 35th Street in Kansas City, Kansas and heading south in a white Dodge Charger. The vehicle has damage on the rear of the driver’s side.

Jace is described as having short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

The suspect, Joshua Andrew Brunt, 25, is described as standing 6’1” and wearing long braids in a ponytail, with slender build. He was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top, and green basketball shorts.