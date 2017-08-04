Another strong month of hiring sends stock indexes higher

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising Friday following a jobs report that was better than most experts expected. Bond prices fell and yields rose, which sent shares of banks and other financial companies surging. Investors remained focused on corporate earnings. Weight Watchers climbed after reporting a strong quarter while Viacom, the media company that owns Comedy Central and MTV, sank.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,475 as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,064. It is on pace for its ninth gain in a row. The Nasdaq composite climbed 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,344. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,412.

JOB GAINS: July was the second consecutive month of strong hiring, suggesting that the U.S. economy is still growing steadily as countries in Europe and emerging-markets areas come out of long slumps.

“The economy is in pretty good shape,” said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer for the multi-asset business of Voya Investment Strategies. “We’re seeing for the first time more of a globally synchronized growth.”

He said that will lead to a stronger global economy and will help stocks if growth in the U.S. falters.

However, Americans’ paychecks still aren’t growing much. The Labor Department said average hourly pay rose 2.5 percent from a year ago, the same pace as June and slower than normal for a period with very low unemployment.

MARKET REACTION: Bond prices dropped and yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.26 percent from 2.22 percent as investors concluded it is more likely the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again later in the year.

Banks made big gains. Bank of America climbed 62 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $24.99. JPMorgan Chase rose $1.31, or 1.4 percent, to $93.81 and KeyCorp picked up 53 cents, or 2.9 percent, to $18.56. High-dividend stocks like utilities and phone companies traded lower.

GRUBHUB GETS TAKEOUT: Grubhub plans to buy another online food-ordering business and will pay $287.5 million for Yelp’s Eat24 unit. The companies also announced a deal that will let people reading Yelp reviews order food from restaurants that use Grubhub. Yelp climbed $8.65, or 27.6 percent, to $40.02 while Grubhub added $4.29, or 8.9 percent, to $52.54.

WATCH THIS: Weight loss company Weight Watchers International raised its forecasts for the year after it reported a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected. The company said it had 20 percent more subscribers at the end of June than it did a year earlier. Its stock gained $8.07, or 24.4 percent, to $41.15. It’s more than tripled in value this year.

Western Union, too, raised its projections after it did well in the second quarter. The money transfer company said digital transfers climbed 25 percent, and it rose 23 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $19.81. Electronic payment processing company Global Payments added $2.47, or 2.6percent, to $97.62.

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Viacom, which owns Comedy Central and MTV, tumbled after the company reported trouble with a financing deal with a Chinese company. The company said it didn’t receive a payment in June from Huahua Media, which agreed to help finance Paramount Pictures films as part of a three-year deal that was struck in January. The stock sank $3.76, or 10.7 percent, to $31.31.

Viacom also said it subscribers to its cable networks dipped in the third quarter, and in the current quarter it expects a decline in the fees it receives from cable companies who carry its networks. Cable networks have slumped since Time Warner reported a drop in ad revenue in May. On Friday Twenty-First Century Fox fell 45 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $28.37. Discovery Communications, which agreed to buy rival Scripps Networks on Monday, lost 76 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $23.98.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $49.36 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, added 20 cents to $52.21 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.79 yen from 110.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.1756 from $1.1866.

OVERSEAS: France’s CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent and the DAX in Germany jumped 1.2 percent. The British FTSE 100 gained 0.5 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 0.1 percent.