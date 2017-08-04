Babysitter arrested after hauling five children in back of U-haul

ELYRIA, OH (WKYC) — Elyria, Ohio police arrested two people Wednesday and issued them felony charges for attempting to transport five children in the back of a U-haul truck.

Authorities say they were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a report of people in a U-haul. Fire and EMS arrived on scene first, and officers later found out 25-year-old Jamie Adkins had been in the back of the truck with five children, four of whom were between the ages of 2 and 6. 55-year-old Brian Dekam was driving the truck, with Adkins’ fiance in the passenger seat.

The children were reportedly sweating from the heat in the back of the truck and had bed bugs, lice, and fleas on them. The youngest, just two years old, was later airlifted to Cleveland due to heat exhaustion. All children were found to have no major injuries.

Jamie Adkins told the officers she was looking after the four younger kids ,and they had all left from Cleveland around 4:30 a.m. to go to Jamie’s Flea Market in Amherst. They were on their way back to Cleveland when they decided to stop for drinks at Speedway. They were only preventing from doing so when a customer at the station, Matt Pearce, intervened and called the police.

Adkins also said the biological mother of the four younger children, 29-year-old Kimberly Hull, knew about the plan to get them to the flea market and called it “fun.” Hull apparently lets Adkins, who describes herself as a “god mother,” look after her kids because she cannot have any of her own. Adkins had been in charge of the children for almost two weeks, and their mother has not seen them at all during that time.

Both Jamie Adkins and driver Brian Dekam were arrested and charged with multiple counts of endangering children, including one third degree felony charge for each. They have since been released and were scheduled to be in court.

All five children were given over to children services. Police say the four younger ones, whom Adkins had been in charge of, will be placed in foster care.