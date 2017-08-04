Crews on scene after car crashes into house in west Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene Friday afternoon after a car hit a home in west Topeka.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the 5700 block of SW Woodbridge Drive, just east of 10th and Wanamaker.

Eyewitnesses tell KSNT News a beige car was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Woodbridge Dr. from 10th Street when the brakes on the car wouldn’t work. The car ran into a house as well as a blue car before landing at the end of the driveway.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

This is the second incident in just two days after a car crashed into a home Wednesday in southeast Topeka. No one was hurt in that incident either.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update when new details become available.

