Daycare center celebrates 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)- One northeast Kansas daycare is celebrating a big milestone.

Security Benefit Academy is celebrating 25 years of service.

Security Benefit is one of four-percent of companies nationwide to offer onsite child care.

Diane Purcell has been teaching and running the daycare since the very beginning. She told us she’s proud on how far it’s come.

“Would like to thank the families in the community for being with us for all of these years it’s been a wonderful experience for everyone and we’re really glad to be able to support the families in the way we do it’s good for the business and it’s good for the Topeka community.”

The daycare celebrated the milestone Friday afternoon. Families of current and former students were there.