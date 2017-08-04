Fall weather arrives early, soaking weekend rains expected

We’re tracking absolutely fantastic weather to end the work week – there’s no other way to describe today’s forecast. If you yearn for cooler weather and changing seasons, we get a nice taste of fall today. Overnight temperatures fell back into the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. That means daytime temps will hangout in the 60s and 70s today! For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90° – it’s still just early August! And typically, the first week of August is one of the hottest (if not THE hottest) weeks of the year! Well – not this year. In fact, the ‘cooler’ trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The extended forecast doesn’t feature one temperature warmer than 83°. The only things missing from this forecast are the colorful, falling leaves.

Gorgeous, fall-like weather today is the price we pay for what could turn out to be a dismal weekend, weather-wise. We’re already tracking our next weather-maker and it will be moving in tomorrow. We’re not just talkin’ ‘scattered’ showers – widespread HEAVY rain will be the case by Saturday afternoon/evening. Recent computer models agree that the rain could last through the first half of Sunday too. There will be a few breaks in between the heaviest rounds of rain, but it’s time to seriously consider a ‘Plan B’ for your outdoor activities on Saturday (and maybe Sunday morning). In terms of specifics, some spots in Northeast Kansas could easily end up with 2-3 inches of rain before the end of the weekend. So, we’re looking at wash-outs for prolonged periods of time. Just to re-iterate – MOST of the rain will fall on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening, but leftover showers will likely spill over into Sunday morning. Severe weather is not in the forecast, but locally heavy rains and the risks that come with them…are. In other words, some minor flooding is our primary concern. Again, to put things into perspective – August is actually a fairly dry month. We average just over 4 inches of rain for the entire month. Some spots could pick-up most (if not all) of that monthly average, just this weekend.

In terms of temperatures – it’s not hard to guess that we keep the cooler air around with the weekend rain and cloud cover. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s and 60s, with daytime temps trapped in the 70s through most of next week. Despite drying things out and clearing things out for Monday – Mr. Sunshine won’t be enough to warm us up. As we alluded to above, 83° is the warmest temperature on the 7-Day forecast and that is expected to happen next…Thursday. Time to close the pools and eat/drink pumpkin spice everything!

