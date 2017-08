TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka’s Harley Party has been moved inside for this Saturday’s event due to weather.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Exhibition hall at the Kansas Expocentre.

There will be a performance by Nucklehead Jones, great food and drinks as well as the Harley Davidson motorcycle giveaway.

Tickets are still on sale at www.bgctopeka.org/harley-party or you can pick them up at the event.