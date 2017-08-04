Kansas man charged in Nebraska deaths of 4 from Iowa

By Published:

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas man has been charged with vehicular homicide for the crash deaths of four Iowa residents in western Nebraska.

Authorities say a car driven by 22-year-old Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26 south of Lake McConaughy on July 1, striking two motorcycles carrying two people each.

Authorities say 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa, were on one motorcycle. The other riders were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Cisneros-Hernandez, who remained in the Keith County Jail on Friday. He’d told investigators that he’d had little rest the day of the crash while driving from his workplace in Sidney, Montana, home to Kansas.

