KHP searching for man in Jackson County

By Published:

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a man they say led them on a car and foot chase.

KHP says they tried to pull the man over near U-75 and 170, in Jackson County, when the driver of the car took off. The chases didn’t last long before the man got out of his car  and fled on foot. As of 6:40 p.m., the man had not been found.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep their doors and cars locked, for the time being. It is not clear why KHP Troopers wanted to pull-over the vehicle or why he ran.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s