KHP searching for man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a man they say led them on a car and foot chase.

KHP says they tried to pull the man over near U-75 and 170, in Jackson County, when the driver of the car took off. The chases didn’t last long before the man got out of his car and fled on foot. As of 6:40 p.m., the man had not been found.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep their doors and cars locked, for the time being. It is not clear why KHP Troopers wanted to pull-over the vehicle or why he ran.