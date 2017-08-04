Lyon County Fair in full swing

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Ten days of fun are officially underway in Lyon County. It’s all for the annual Lyon County Fair in Emporia, running August 3 – August 12.

The fair kicked off Thursday night with the opening of the carnival. The carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until August 12.

Events kick off Friday night with the Antique Tractor Pull, beginning at 7 p.m.

Ken Duft, the president of the Lyon County Fair board said it takes them all year to prepare for the 10 days, but he said it’s always worth it.

“Oh, it’s the fair! every year it’s exciting. i mean, it only comes once a year and it’s upon us again. We’re gonna have beautiful weather we hope. It’s supposed to be cool so it’s gonna be a great year,” said Duft.

While fairs are meant to be fun, there can be some safety concerns that go along with them.

On July 26, 2017 a ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned. The accident left one person dead and several others injured.

Duft said their rides at the Lyon County Fair are inspected carefully and safety is a top priority.

“They do an excellent job. They make sure that they go through everything meticulously and as you can see, these rides aren’t very old. You know, they take good care of their stuff and that’s why we have them,” said Duft.

Duft said he has received some calls from people asking about the safety of their rides in light of the incident in Ohio. He said he has reassured them that the fair will be a fun and safe time for all.

For more information on the Lyon County Fair, you can click here.