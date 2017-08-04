Performing arts center has their grape escape

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)- People in northeast Kansas made a toast to the arts on this Friday night.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center held the 20th annual Grape Escape.

The festival features various local food vendors and wines from around the world.

V.I.P. members were treated to a gourmet dinner with all the courses.

Executive Director Larry Gawronski told us he always look forward to the event.

“The bottom line is, the net proceeds not only benefit our main state shows, but the Children’s youth and educational programming, and that’s really everything to us.”

Special celebrity guest, stand up comedian Caroline Rhea was there.

They had both a live and silent auction.

The event benefits the performing center and their children’s programs.