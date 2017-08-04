Rounds of heavy rain this weekend

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE EASTERN COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING

What we’re tracking:

Clouds building overnight

Heavy rain for part of the weekend

More nice, seasonably cool weather next week

Scattered clouds will develop overnight with scattered to numerous showers and storms by early Saturday. Highs will be held down Saturday in the middle 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rains will be in rounds throughout Saturday and into Saturday night, but should wind down fairly early on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will remain cool in the upper 70s, although higher humidity will move back our way.

A mix of sun and clouds by Monday with a high in the upper 70s to near 80.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller