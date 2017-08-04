Search on for driver of SUV that hit Metro bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Metro and Topeka Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who side-swiped a Metro bus, but didn’t stick around.

The incident happened Monday, July 31st, around 6:30 p.m. Metro video of the incident shows an older model Jeep Cherokee try to squeeze between the bus and curb as the bus tried to turn right from southwest Lane Street onto 8th street. The SUV side-swiped the bus as it was turning. The driver left the scene, shortly after.

Both the bus and SUV were damaged. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Topeka Police.

 

