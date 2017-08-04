Suspicious man approaching woman at Topeka mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are trying to find a man who approached multiple women asking them to be models and trying to lure them into his vehicle.

Topeka Police say on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m. a woman called 911 to report suspicious activity out at West Ridge Mall, located at 1801 SW Wanamaker. She told 911 she had been contacted by an unknown man who had spoken with her about becoming a model and was taking pictures of her. Police arrived on the scene just after 5:00 p.m. where the woman was able to provide a description of the suspect. Officers checked the area but were unable to located him.

Police tell KSNT News that beginning in 2016, they received multiple calls about a person engaging in similar behavior, approaching and making a pitch to be a model and requesting to photograph women at various locations. Police said they have identified that person and interviewed him on multiple occasions but he hadn’t committed a crime. Police said it is unknown at this time if this person is the same suspect from Thursday’s incident but the description is similar.

Police say if you happen to come across a similar incident, don’t engage with the suspect, detach yourself form the contact as quickly and safely as possible and report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News is continuing to look into this story and will have updates tonight on KSNT News at 6 and 10 as well as online.