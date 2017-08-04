People report feeling sick after suspicious package found at IRS building in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A suspicious package was reported Friday morning at the IRS building in Kansas City.

KSHB-TV reports ten people are being treated due to the suspicious package.

The building is located at 333 West Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews said the 10 people affected were vomiting.

HAZMAT teams were evacuating portions of the building.

Police have streets blocked off.

Officials told KSHB-TV there was no immideate information on the circumstances surrounding the package but confirmed there was no powder involved.

