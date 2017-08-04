People report feeling sick after suspicious package found at IRS building in Kansas City

By Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A suspicious package was reported Friday morning at the IRS building in Kansas City.

KSHB-TV reports ten people are being treated due to the suspicious package.

The building is located at 333 West Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews said the 10 people affected were vomiting.

HAZMAT teams were evacuating portions of the building.

Police have streets blocked off.

Officials told KSHB-TV there was no immideate information on the circumstances surrounding the package but confirmed there was no powder involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSNT News for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s