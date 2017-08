TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have cleared the scene of an accident near the intersection of 21st and Gage. The incident happened around 8:15, Friday night, when the driver of a vehicle hit a utility pole. Police say the collision may be been medically related, because the driver had no recollection of what happened. Police say the driver was not impaired. No one was injured. Homes in the area did not lose power.

