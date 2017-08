WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSNW-TV was informed by a viewer Friday morning to a misspelling on the water tower near Wichita State. The tower is located near 17th and Oliver.

The tower should say Wichita State University, but, the tower is spelled “Wichita Staty Universite.”

The city of Wichita replied in a funny tweet saying they are working to get it fixed. The tower is being repainted.