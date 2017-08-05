Blake Cazier memorial golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- One local family wants to honor their son by helping other families like theirs.

2-year-old Blake Cazier passed away on March 7, 2016 after fighting an aggressive form of cancer for 15 months. His parents, Jaclyn and Chris, stayed in hospitals with Blake during that time as he underwent treatment.

A golf tournament was organized last year on the family’s behalf to raise money for their hospital bills. This year, the Cazier’s want to turn that event into a memorial golf classic to help other families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

The tournament is Sunday, August 6 at the Shawnee Country Club. That is located at 913 SE 29th St, Topeka, KS.

The event will be a four-person scramble with a double shotgun start at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. As of August 1, nearly 50 teams were registered and several afternoon spots and some morning spots remained open. There will be on-course events, which will cost $20 per person, for longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt. Prizes will be listed before sign-up at the course.

The cost of the tournament is a donation of $75 per person or $300 per team. That includes green fees, carts, a barbecue lunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., a hole-in-one prize and a Team Blake T-shirt.