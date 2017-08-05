Kansas shop creates stained glass window for K-State Alumni Center

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas State University Alumni Center will soon have a new look.

A 14-foot long, 6-foot tall stained glass window will soon hang in the Alumni Center. Artists have been working on it for a year.

After a campus wide student competition, Marcus Gilbert’s design won $2,500. His designs took nine artists, who used more than 8,000 individual pieces of glass, to complete the work.

“We’ve done work for the Smithsonian, the White House, and we worked at the Kansas Cosmosphere, and this is some of the work that is comparable to all of that,” said Randy Rayer, Rayer’s Bearden Stained Glass.

The glass will be installed at the beginning of August. A grand unveiling will be on September 20 before the football game at K-State.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s