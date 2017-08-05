Kansas shop creates stained glass window for K-State Alumni Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas State University Alumni Center will soon have a new look.

A 14-foot long, 6-foot tall stained glass window will soon hang in the Alumni Center. Artists have been working on it for a year.

After a campus wide student competition, Marcus Gilbert’s design won $2,500. His designs took nine artists, who used more than 8,000 individual pieces of glass, to complete the work.

“We’ve done work for the Smithsonian, the White House, and we worked at the Kansas Cosmosphere, and this is some of the work that is comparable to all of that,” said Randy Rayer, Rayer’s Bearden Stained Glass.

The glass will be installed at the beginning of August. A grand unveiling will be on September 20 before the football game at K-State.