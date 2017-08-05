National Night Out rain delays for some neighborhoods

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- National Night Out is happening around the country this weekend, despite rain moving into northeast Kansas.

Safe Streets said the organization does not cancel any event, but the neighborhood can decide to. This could affect some locations and times.

If a neighborhood decides to cancel, the official rain date for National Night Out will be Sunday, August 6 at their scheduled time.

The following neighborhoods have delayed their event:

Hi Crest, 3303 SE Irvingham, Topeka, Sunday, 5- 7 p.m.

Montara, Across from Montara Leasing Office, 7105 SW Montara Parkway, Sunday, 12-2 p.m.

Prairie Trace, Prairie Trace Swimming Pool, Sunday 7- 9 p.m.

Ripley Park, 300 SE Lawrence, Topeka, Sunday 3-6 p.m.

Rossville, Andrick Park, Rossville, August 12, 7-9 a.m.

Tidewater, Lakeshore Swim Club, Topeka, Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Villa West Apartments, 2744 SW Villa West Drive, August 10 TBA