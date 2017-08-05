Re-scheduled National Night Out Events

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Only 12 of the 85 National Night Out events in Shawnee County have been re-scheduled due to the rain on Saturday.

  • Greater Auburndale “Get to know your neighbor pot luck” is Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • Hi Crest “Get to know your neighbor pot luck” is Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Jane Ave Barbecue Potluck is Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
  • Mentara “SAFE” is Sunday from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
  • Pioneer Curtis’ event is Monday from 11:00-3:00 p.m.
  • Prairie Trace’s event is Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
  • Riley Park “Celebrating uniqueness and diversity” is Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Rossville breakfast is August 12 from 7:00-9:00 a.m.
  • Tidewater barbecue and pool part is Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Villa West’s “Cooling off at Villa West” is Thursday and a TBD time
  • Ward Meade’s event is Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s