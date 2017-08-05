Re-scheduled National Night Out Events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Only 12 of the 85 National Night Out events in Shawnee County have been re-scheduled due to the rain on Saturday.
- Greater Auburndale “Get to know your neighbor pot luck” is Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Hi Crest “Get to know your neighbor pot luck” is Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
- Jane Ave Barbecue Potluck is Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Mentara “SAFE” is Sunday from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
- Pioneer Curtis’ event is Monday from 11:00-3:00 p.m.
- Prairie Trace’s event is Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
- Riley Park “Celebrating uniqueness and diversity” is Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
- Rossville breakfast is August 12 from 7:00-9:00 a.m.
- Tidewater barbecue and pool part is Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Villa West’s “Cooling off at Villa West” is Thursday and a TBD time
- Ward Meade’s event is Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.