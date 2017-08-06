Drier today, but still seasonably cool

After a soggy first half of the weekend, drier conditions will make their return to Northeast Kansas. However, a few light spotty showers can’t be entirely ruled out for this morning, but we’re not expecting any additional significant rainfall for today.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions will be the dominating factor for today. Even with the stubborn cloud cover hanging around for most of today, temperatures are still expected to climb into the 70s, with maybe a few low 80s mixing in, as well. However, some peeks of sunshine could start to shine through as we get closer to sunset.

Some models are trying to push out some scattered showers and storms for tomorrow, but we’re still leaning more so towards a dry start to the work week. With or without rain tomorrow though, more clouds than sunshine will once again be the case with similar high temperatures compared to today, in the 70s and low 80s.

More promising rain chances look to move in as early as Wednesday, with scattered shower and storm chances leading into next weekend. Even with those rain chances mixed in, temperatures will remain seasonably cool in the 70s and 80s.