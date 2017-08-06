New radio show begins in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A new comedy and music radio program began across the state this weekend.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas Radio Theatre will air on more than 10 radio stations across the state.

The hour-long show includes family-friendly skits, music, and a variety of local and national talent.

The project was created by Ray Wills and Don Winsor. Wills produces, narrates and acts in the show while Winsor writes the scripts.

Wills says he enjoyed radio dramas when he was a child, but it’s no longer a popular format. He started the project because he wanted to revive the format he grew up loving.

Wills says Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell helped the project get privately funded.

Wills says he hopes to eventually host an in-person Kansas Radio Theatre show.