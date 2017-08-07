5 arrested for meth distribution in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Five people have been arrested and are in jail for distributing and possession of illegal drugs.

The Riley County Police Department reports that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, Brandon Valerius, 38, Treasure Mccall, 33, both of Wichita, and William Hancock Jr., 58, of Manhattan, were arrested in the 2900 block of Vinewood Pl. for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distributing drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later Friday morning, around 10:10 a.m. Colbie Clayton, 31, Jessa White, 30, both of Manhattan were arrested in the 1000 block of Pierre St. for distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All bonds were set at $50,000.