A family in Riley came home to find animals were shot

RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — A family came home from a day at the Riley County Fair to find two of their animals were shot.

Mike Winter found one of his cows was shot and killed by the fence of his farm. Leaving a baby calf an orphan.

“It just tells me people don’t respect other peoples stuff anymore, that’s the way I can sum it up,” Winter said.

That cow wasn’t the only target, one of the family’s goats was also shot.

“She’ll be a three legged goat, she’s a high dollar three legged goat,” Brenda Jordan said.

The family spends a lot of time at the fair and helps where they can.

“So to come home, while we’re out helping our children and other members of the community at the fair, to find that somebody has decided to take some shots at them was frustrating. And heartbreaking,” Jordan said.

The family said they can’t understand why someone would do this.

“I have no idea. I just…I cant answer what other people think,” Winter said.

“There’s no hunting season going on at this point in time and to mistake a small white goat and then a big red cow on the other side of the driveway, there’s no excuse for that,” Jordan said.

The family is going to do all they can to keep the orphan cow and goat alive, but said it will take extra work to do so.

A $1,000 reward is being offered as the search for the shooter continues.