Cardinals blast Royals to begin I-70 Series

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (13) is congratulated by teammate Kolten Wong, back, in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, after his three-run home run during the fourth inning a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ six-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night for their third consecutive victory.

Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong also connected for the Cardinals, who returned to .500 at 56-56. Carlos Martinez (8-9) pitched eight innings of two-run ball for just his second win in his last nine starts.

St. Louis also got some help from Kansas City during its outburst in the fourth. Ian Kennedy (4-8) walked No. 9 hitter Greg Garcia on five pitches with the bases loaded, and shortstop Alcides Escobar and catcher Drew Butera each committed an error.

