Former Topekan killed in Idaho after being hit by logging truck

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (KSNT) – A Tennessee woman, formerly from Topeka, was killed after being hit by a logging truck while jogging.

Idaho State Police report on the morning of August 3, in the 16000 block of Dufort Road, near Priest River, Idaho, a 1992 Kenworth Tractor pulling a fully loaded log trailer, driven by Jesse R. Flory, 22, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, was negotiating a left hand curve when he came across Katherine R. Malone, 36, jogging in the roadway. The truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

A memorial service has been planned for Malone on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Topeka, located at 817 SW Harrison.

A second memorial service will take place Friday morning in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to her obituary, Malone graduated high school at Topeka High School and graduated college at the University of Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas Children’s Service League, 3545 SW 5th, Topeka, KS, 66605, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Nashville.