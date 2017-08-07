Kansas man dies following ATV crash in Neosho County

ERIE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old Erie man died when an ATV rolled on top of him.

The patrol says Jonah DeMeritt was a passenger on the ATV Saturday when it rolled on top of him as it was going up hill on private property in Neosho County.

The crash happened about 5 miles south of Erie.

DeMeritt was riding on a 2017 Polaris ATV being driven by a 21-year-old Galesburg man.

The patrol says DeMeritt was trying to get off the ATV when it crashed. The driver was not injured.