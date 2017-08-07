Local child badly burned in tub

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A father leaves his kids in an empty tub for a matter of seconds, but it’s what happened in the blink of an eye that will last a lifetime.

It was like any other day for Addy Czirr and her brother Audii Czirr. Their father, Drake Czirr, just finished giving them a bath, when the unthinkable happened.

“I told him to pick up the toys and then I went and got the clothes,” he said. “I came back and the hot water was on and she was getting burnt.”

Czirr said Addy had an accident in the tub and Audii turned the water on to clean up the mess. He said Audii accidentally turned on the hot water, burning Addy within seconds.

Addy’s parents said it’s something they will never forget.

“It’s a scream you never want to hear,” Czirr said. “I don’t even know how to imagine it anymore.”

He said he turned their water heater up in the past, which meant the water could get up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Czirr said it’s a lesson learned.

Addy and Audii’s mother, Dru Godfry said Addy was so badly burned she may never walk, or see again.

“He looked up at me and said, ‘I’m going to be completely honest with you,’ he said, ‘your daughter is knocking at death’s door.'”

She said she’s telling her story so other parents can be aware.

“Don’t miss anything by a second, especially when you have a 2-year-old and then another one even younger than that,” Godfry said. “It’s hard to keep a hold of both of them, but don’t let either one of them out of your sight.”

She said she continues to have faith that her little girl will one day be the same.

KSNT reached out to a local plumber and he said it’s important to be extra safe when it comes to water heaters and little kids.

“Professional plumbers and contractors are not allowed to turn it up over 120 degrees Fahrenheit. If the homeowner turns it up, they need to monitor the temperature on their own and be real careful because somebody could get hurt if they don’t monitor it,” said Greg Cooper, President of Coopers Inc. Plumbing.

Addy is entering her fourth month of treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

If you want to find out more information about Addy, you can visit their Facebook group by clicking here.