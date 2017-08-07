Local man offering reward for information about dog’s killer

WAKARUSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone shot and killed a Wakarusa man’s dog Sunday. The owner is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the person who did it.

Max Cohen said his dog Taz went to see their pigs every morning. Yesterday morning Taz didn’t comeback. The owner looked for several hours before finding his dog in a ditch near his house.

He had checked the ditch earlier in his search, and the dog wasn’t there. He says someone took the Taz, shot him and put him in the ditch hours later.

He asks anyone with information to call him.

“Taz was the friendliest dog you’d ever want to see,” Cohen said. “He loved everybody, trusted everybody and I have no idea why somebody would do such a thing. But I want him caught.”

Max Cohen can be reached by calling (785) 220-8850