Maple Hill woman sentenced for fraud while serving as executor of estate

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Wabaunsee County woman who pleaded guilty to fraud while serving as executor of her mother’s estate was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Julie D. Woodland, 56, of Maple Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of funds obtained by fraud. In her plea, she admitted she served as trustee of trusts set up by her parents, Stephen W. Dibble and Elaine R. Dibble. It was her parents’ intent that proceeds of the trusts be shared equally among Woodland and her siblings, Lance A. Dibble and Stan Dibble. Woodland also was executor of her mother’s estate.

Woodland sold a condo in Texas belonging to the trust for $270,000. She distributed half the proceeds to her brother, Stan Dibble, and she kept the rest. Her brother, Lance Dibble, requested an accounting of the trust funds, but she refused to provide the information.